Over the course of the past few weeks, we’ve seen the voltage of the current state of politics in the USA ramp up to what amounts to a lightning strike on the body politic. Excluding the Main Stream Media (MSM) and their endless barrage of hype and innuendo, the current Electoral College count has Trump at 232 and Biden at 227. All other states are still under investigation, litigation or recount. This simple math, far different than what the MSM throws into the airwaves (via an endless loop of confusion), casts extreme doubt on this election’s projected final outcome.
What so many people are overlooking and what appears to be the Achilles heel of the MSM, the Democratic machine and their tech company overlords, is that Trump has been through many fires and has a way of winning at the last possible second. They also underestimate Trump’s tenacity for justice and his outright love for America. Also, what is pushing to the forefront and just now is coming into view is the fact that the election was filtered and quantified by variations of Dominion voting machines and their software packages. Dominion and its host of affiliated companies are owned and operated (partially) by foreign entities that are hostile to our American interests. This takes the election out of the realm of the Justice Department. This event has cascaded beyond international borders and has become a form of insurgency against all aspects of the United States of America. In essence, this attempt to control the election by massive fraud while installing a favored candidate is not an act of pure gall, it is an act of treason. Since it was specifically done to benefit specific actors and hostile nations it is now being properly designated as a full-blown attack, and as such, an act of war.
As an act of war, it can’t be litigated via normal courtroom dynamics. Even the Supreme Court is precluded. This has become a military operation, which will be managed by Military Intelligence under the guidance of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
It appears that you can’t “rig” an election the “good old fashioned way” any longer! Since there are too many prying eyes watching and digital footprints that are easily tracked. Tracks that flagrantly leave a trail directly back to the perpetrators. And, when those tracks led overseas showing collusion with foreign enemies, they crossed a non-imaginary line any true red, white and blue American finds impossible to tolerate. Remember, we as nation are to destroy enemies both foreign and domestic. This rigged election involved both.
Please stay tuned because this scripted “B” movie is about to get really interesting. Major plot twists concerning flagrant revelations of malfeasance and dastardly foreign collusion are just now starting to appear on screen. The upcoming scenes will expose a multitude of evil intentions with the light of truth and create a finale worthy of our attention, the likes our nation has never seen before!
We the People are watching with baited breath — pass the popcorn please.
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township