Finally, Wicked Witch Nancy Pelosi told the truth. She stated that the enemy was in the House. She is finally admitting that she, Schumer, Schiff, Nadler, Swalwell and the other “Demon-crats” are out to destroy our great country with their impeachment and socialism.
We are going on five years of impeaching President Trump, because that’s all the do-nothing, over-paid morons know.
Why aren’t they trying to impeach Joe Biden as he was in collusion with China. Also, Pelosi said it was OK that Swalwell was sleeping with a Chinese agent. The government position he holds means he has access to classified materials. No wonder China knows so much about the USA. They should all be tried for treason.
Let’s take a good look at John Kerry. He is fighting pollution, yet he has a private jet he flies everywhere. If all these corrupt, lying, cheating Dems would shut their mouths, we wouldn’t need the Green Deal.
Did you notice how many jobs were lost with Biden’s stroke of a pen? They don’t care about the USA, just doing away with everything my President Trump did to help America. Wait until all the illegals come across the open borders. Drug runners, gangs, murderers. Does Biden know what he is signing? He is already giving money to other countries that never help our country.
Take Cuomo. Now he is blaming God for all the people he put to death. This guy is a waste. Funny he would mention God as the “Demon-crats” are openly against Christianity.
Don’t the people who voted for these advocates of the devil worry about what their kids and grandchildren will go through under socialism? May God have mercy on us.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg