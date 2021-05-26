Pennsylvania Republicans have introduced how many bills to affect voting access by Pennsylvanians this year? I saw the number 14 from an Attorney General Shapiro ad. Googling produced articles from February. Nothing current. I work at the polls because I want my neighbors to have the freedom and the right to vote.
I called both state Rep. Donna Oberlander’s and state Sen. Scott Hutchinson’s office for this number twice over the last two weeks. I only wanted one number. Gave them both my phone number and email. They did not contact me with the number of bills in the works today in Pennsylvania affecting elections.
These bills will make it harder or even impossible for some people to vote. They act like they are ashamed of what the Greedy Old Propagandist party is doing to our right to vote. They should be. I’m sure they will loudly try to justify their actions and the actions of at least 47 other state Greedy Old Propagandist politicians to protect the Big Lie that Trump won.
Trump and his politicians all across America are actively attempting to steal our democracy and our votes by stopping or making it harder for certain Americans to vote. They saw in the last Presidential election what happens in a fair election. Our voices and our votes matter. Trump lost 60-plus lawsuits and he lost by seven million votes. Certain Pennsylvanians will lose their freedom to vote. Our rights will be cut to protect Trump’s Big Lie.
Greedy Old Propagandist politicians want to choose their voters, not allow everyone to vote so we can choose our public servants. Our Constitution, democracy, and our votes will be thrown away for corporate money with their unlimited gifts to Pennsylvania politicians to write laws to benefit those politicians and the corporations that give politicians the money and power to stay in office for decades.
Maybe more people should call politicians to try to pry that simple number of Pennsylvania election legislation planned or passed this year out into the sunlight. We have a right to know what laws are going to affect Pennsylvanians. It’s our freedom to vote, our democracy that is at stake.
CHRISTINE M. ADAMS
Mayport