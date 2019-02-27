I would like to give a compliment and a special thanks to the Madison Township (Clarion County) supervisors and all involved that made our township great again.
The list includes Greg Seybert, Bill Murray, Lanny Himes and a big thank you to Kelly Himes who puts in a lot of extra hours in the office work and making sure everything that needs done gets done. This crew has done more in the last year than some have done in six. They have done a great job this winter and replaced dozens of cross pipes (some weren’t safe to cross as they were badly rusted).
These people don’t rack up a bunch of comp hours. If they get a job done before their hours they are scheduled to work, they go home and don’t fudge the hours. I’ll go as far as to say they have done more in six months than the far Left Democrats in Washington, D.C. in the two years since Trump was elected. What a waste of taxpayer money used to fight and resist Trump. Shame, shame.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg