I hate bras. No kidding.

When I’m in a T-shirt or at church, I try not to offend anyone and I’m properly attired. In a turtleneck and sweater or sweatshirt, I don’t bother. If I’m home or outside because I’m blessed to live in a rural area where I won’t meet anyone, I don’t wear a face mask either. I’m no different than anyone else. I don’t like them.

I care enough about the people I meet to protect them from COVID-19, from an illness that may be undetectable for days, since people don’t immediately show symptoms. If I wear no mask when with others, it can cause them months alone in the hospital. There may be a stay at a nursing home, possibly with permanent damage to their health, and a gigantic healthcare bill. Or, they may face an agonizing death away from family. This virus has killed almost 90,000 Americans.

I wear my mask and maintain a six-foot space away from another person because I care about others. If you don’t wear your mask, you clearly state that you don’t care about others. Your fashion statements otherwise are totally up to you.

CHRISTINE ADAMS

Mayport

