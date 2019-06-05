Robert Mueller with 15 Democratic prosecutors conducted an exhaustive two-year investigation costing $32 million into possible crimes of President Trump. Mueller’s report contained no finding Trump committed any crimes. In particular, Mueller found insufficient evidence Trump conspired (collusion) with the Russians to rig the 2016 Presidential Election. This means Trump won the election fair and square. Trump has been falsely accused of committing collusion by Democrats and the liberal media for two years. In spite of Mueller’s findings, the Democratic House has announced it is going to impeach Trump without a legal basis. Why?
The answer is simple. It is called cover-up. In June 2016 before the general election, Democratic candidate Hillary and the National Democratic Party hired opposition research against Trump. They hired Fusion GPS to dig dirt on Trump. Fusion subcontracted to Christopher Steele, a retired British agent to Russia. Steele used his Russian connections to gather false information (dirt) on Trump called the Steele Dossier. The false information supplied by Russians was used by Hillary to attempt to rig the election. Hillary, through Steele, released the dossier to the FBI. FBI General Counsel James Baker leaked it to journalist David Corn on Oct. 31 just before the election. Corn spread it to all the media to destroy Trump’s chances to win — the Red October Surprise. After the election, the false Steele Dossier was used by the Democratically-controlled U.S. Intelligence Agencies (Deep State) under Democratic President Obama to illegally get a warrant from FISA Court to spy on Trump and appoint Mueller. The Democratic Deep State action was done to cover up the Democratic collusion to rig the election.
Mueller’s report was correct on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Democrat Hillary, the National Democratic Party and members of the Democratically-controlled intelligence agencies (Comey, Clapper, Brennan) conspired with Russians to rig the election against Trump and then to remove Trump once elected. This is disgraceful, criminal and treasonous. Anyone who votes Democratic in the next election is either braindead or brainwashed by identity politics.
WILLIAM R. STRONG
Oil City