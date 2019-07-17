May justice become a reality for Team Obama-Hillary of their assault on our constitutional republic. The codename Obama’s FBI gave to its investigation of Trump in 2016 was “Crossfire Hurricane.”
This was uncovered by an organization called Liberty Guard, founded by Bob Barr. The Liberty Guard found that Obama’s FBI and Department of Justice were able to get a warrant to spy on Trump from the secret National Security FISA Court in a secret proceeding by using an opposition research document paid for by the Hillary campaign and the DNC (the so-called Steele Dossier).
This Steele Dossier (now proven to be fiction) was the thin excuse Team Obama used to justify a counter-intelligence investigation (the most serious kind of investigation, a secretary national security investigation) against the Republican nominee for president. We now know that Team Obama actually attempted to plant spies inside the Trump campaign.
Let’s not forget the “pay for play” schemes that Bill and Hillary had that made them so rich. Like the uranium one scandal when the Hillary-led State Department approved the transfer of 20 percent of America’s uranium reserves to Russia, apparently in exchange for $2,850,000 in payments and contributions to the Clinton Foundation made by the chairman of the Russia-controlled uranium one corporation.
When Bill left the presidency he had a net worth of $0. While Hillary was secretary of state, the Clintons amassed a $150 million personal fortune through these pay to play schemes. This is why Hillary set up a private server at home and conducted all her e-mail correspondence on private devices out of reach of government security so she could hide her pay to play that made the Clintons so rich.
They tried everything to destroy Trump or any Republican that might find out about all the corruption.
The FBI, CIA and NSA were used in a coup to topple our duly-elected President. This coup was made up of Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Loretta Lynch, John Brennan, James Clapper, Peter Strzok, just to name a few.
Keep America great and free of socialism.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg