Most Americans have had a gut full of Black Lives Matter. The “Demon-crats” and the media have pushed and shoved this on us to divide our country. Obama and Biden started this. There are many, many good Blacks in our country, but people who are burning, looting, killing and blaming the police for their problems must be stopped. Get rid of Dem governors, mayors and the Socialists.
The Socialist “Demon-crats” keep bringing up Jim Crow. What about Vulture Biden and all the Dem vultures? Their IQ used to be impeach Trump, now they have a new word, “racist.” Once in a while they change to “Jim Crow.” Who voted these idiots into office? Biden, Harris, Pelosi, Schumer, Waters and the other Dems have made the USA the laughing stock of the world.
I will give these morons credit for higher gas prices, higher food prices and inflation that will go much higher. One of these days you will wish the great President Trump was back in office. Also, do you think you might have to answer to the Lord Almighty some day?
How about Swalwell sleeping with the Chinese agent? Now they found he misused his campaign funds on booze, parties, etc. Being a Dem, there will be no charges. How about Hunter Biden lying on his application to buy a pistol? No charges. How about Governor Cuomo and Governor Wolf putting people with COVID into nursing homes, killing thousands? No charges. Bill and Hillary. No charges.
Now, Biden is blaming the GOP for wanting to defund the police, blaming Trump for the border crisis. Your lying president won’t blame his friend China for the COVID pandemic and never take the blame for anything.
It’s time to let law enforcement do their jobs as crime is out of control. People and children are getting shot in broad daylight, looting of stores, smashing windows in cop cars, beating on cops, etc. Look close and you can see who’s doing this. Time to get rid of liberal judges and lawyers letting murderers back on the street.
God help us!
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg