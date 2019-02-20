Many of those leaders expressed that Trump is more of a threat to Democracy and the World Economy than Vlad Putin. Vlad must be glad! He found a thin-skinned megalomaniac to control, who would single-handedly set the world back, to pre-Jesus times, when most people were heathens. This allows Vlad to push his agenda, world dominance, by siding with China, a communist state. Those two powers have never given the average working guy a real chance.
Andrew McCabe on 60 minutes — Do you believe him or Trump? I found him to be a man who stood up to power, and was marginalized, much like the Catholic Church did to most of the victims and their families. Finally, because of a decent Attorney General in Pennsylvania, the truth is out, and once out, truth will triumph. I predict that McCabe’s truths will win the day.
Here’s some indisputable observations.
1. Either the White Supremacists in states that didn’t have a voting paper trail, rigged the vote in Trump’s favor in the Presidential election, or...
2. The People didn’t exercise their democratic rights for most of their live long years, and when government became the enemy of the people, against the people, of them….the people bowed and prayed, and a neon god, Donald Trump was made.
3. If you don’t want to be marginalized by believing in conspiracy theories, then you must accept premise No. 2 that leads to the conclusion, that collusion is in Trump’s case, not an illusion, and obstruction is a crime.
If Christianity is more than just a welfare check to eternity, then you must not cash that check at all. You must recall the efforts put forth by the forefathers, flawed as they may be, that led men to create a nation of “We the People...from all corners of the World.” We as a nation should not backslide toward stupidity, it is time to reclaim some semblance of an earlier time, when men were men, and the sheep were nervous. All joking aside, there can be no good reason for good Christians to support a man such as Trump and feel they are on a right path. The path was laid out by Fox and company, the true dictators of hate in America, which naturally led to the rise of a man such as Donald Trump. Oh, the horror, the horror of our times, when people will look back and wonder how Satan was able to mislead such a wonderful people and their nation. You can’t say you’re saved, and not be horrified by this man who will lead the lemmings over a cliff. Catch yourself and your family now, because a great fall is about to occur, in my opinion, but who can know?
JACK PAULDEN
Clarion
