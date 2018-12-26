In the Dec. 5-6 edition of The L-V, William Strong wrote that “there was no blue wave victory in the midterm elections.” He noted that “in the Senate, the GOP scored a huge win of historic proportions, expanding its majority from 51 to 53 seats.”
He further noted that, “Additionally the Democrats gained 39 seats in the House, which is within the normal margin of victory for midterms. Democrats winning the House by a normal margin while suffering a historic beating in the Senate is not a blue wave victory.” Since Strong wrote those words, a Democrat’s win in the House makes it a 40 seat gain.
Currently, the Congressional race results in the 9th District of North Carolina are still not ratified. Mark Harris (R), who defeated the incumbent Republican in the primary, holds a 905 vote lead over Dan McCready (D). However, hundreds of absentee ballots (overwhelmingly beyond statistical norms) in favor of Harris are being questioned and the state Board of Elections has twice refused to certify the election results. The outcome currently is expected to result in a new election. The Democrats might end up with 41 seats gained.
Strong did not address, nor did I in my previous reply to his letter, Democratic advances in state or territorial elections. Wave, ripple or otherwise, let’s look at the numbers. Elections were held in 26 of the 33 states or territories with GOP governors and in nine of the 16 states with Democratic governors. Democrats gained control of nine governorships that had previously been held by Republicans and one Independent. Republicans gained control of the governorship of Alaska, previously held by an Independent. Wave, ripple or other? That’s a subjective call, depending on your point-of-view, but it somewhat helps offset Strong’s claim of a “huge win of historic proportions” that he claims for the GOP’s two-seat gain in the U.S. Senate.
Let’s also consider the races for the state legislatures. In November, 87 of the nation’s state legislative chambers held elections, with 6,073 seats being contested. Seven legislative chambers flipped from one party to the other. Democrats captured six formerly Republican chambers and the GOP converted the Alaska House of Representatives from blue to red.
As of the week following the election, of the 6,073 seats up for grabs, 261 incumbents lost, including 44 Democrats and 198 Republicans. Some seats were held by Independents and some were still subject to recount.
So, let’s look at the scorecard:
U.S. Senate: a “huge historic” win, with the GOP picking up two seats.
U.S. House of Representatives: Democrats, plus 40.
Gubernatorial Elections: Democrats, plus nine; Republicans, plus one.
State Legislative chambers: Democrats plus six; Republicans, plus one.
In my opinion, Strong missed the boat on his analysis. Might be, he missed the wave.
From my perspective, the most satisfying “flip” was when state legislator Laura Kelly (D) easily defeated Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobash (R), a rabid Trump supporter and deranged promoter of the fantasy of rampant electoral/voting fraud. As you may recall, Trump disbanded his electoral fraud panel a year ago, with no evidence of fraud and no other results except for flushing our tax dollars down the drain.
I’m happy to trade the two Senate seats for all of the Democratic gains in the House and at the state level. Kind of like trading a last round draft choice for Tom Brady or Drew Brees.
STEVE SMITH
Falls Church, Va.
