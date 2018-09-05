Upon graduation from RVHS in 1982, I joined the Army. On June 21, I was on a plane to St. Louis then a two-hour bus ride to Ft. Leonard Wood.
My mentor there was Senior Drill Instructor Sergeant Cole. I didn’t care for him at first because he yelled a lot. Having been at military school for two years I entered the Army as a private first class and was a squad leader throughout basic training. Sgt. Cole taught us survival skills and how to rely on fellow soldiers. I gained 25 pounds during basic and developed muscles I didn’t even know I had.
After my active duty was complete, I was a reservist in Brookville. Staff Sergeants Northey, Park, Shilling, Reedy and others were my mentors there. Most of them were Vietnam vets. I worked in the motor pool and when they realized I had worked as a mechanic, they had me tune up the D7 dozers and 5-ton dump trucks to make them run better.
I used the G.I. Bill to go to Ohio Diesel Tech School in Cleveland. My mentors there were the instructors. They taught all phases of diesel, electrical and hydraulic technology. I worked at Snyder Diesel in Hawthorn. Denny Snyder, Mike Lawrence, John Eble, Francis Kemmer and Steve Cruzelic taught me so much there.
After Snyder I got on at Reddinger Coal Co. which had an awesome maintenance program. My mentors there were Ray Doverspike, Jake Hinderliter, Bob Swartfager, Randy Bryant, Sheldon Gruver, Kenny Blake, Terry and Jeff Clinger, Martin Huffman and countless others. Ray was my boss and would ask in the morning if I had ever done this before. If I said no, he would say, “Tomorrow you won’t be able to say that.” I loved working at Reddinger Coal and was sad when I left.
The skills I learned there helped me get a job with Beckwith Machinery. My mentors at Beckwith were Hunter McMeans, Chuck Conrad, Chuck Hempel, Al Lepowski, Bud Mayor, Warren Henry, Bob Douglas, Dale Shetler, Brady Kadunce, Dave Wolbert, Larry Vucik, Herman Strange, John Wright and many others. I was one of the younger field service mechanics and these guys took me under their wing and I had yellow blood running through my veins. We worked on Cat equipment exclusively. Overtime was plentiful and I never said no. Once I was working with Chuck Conrad and he said if you think you can’t be replaced, stick your hand in a five gallon pail of water. If you pull your hand out and there is still a hole, then you can’t be replaced.
I will end here and my next letter should be my last about my many mentors.
THERON R. WALLS
SCI Huntingdon
