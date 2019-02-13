My opinion on Union School District superintendent Jean McCleary is that she is highly educated and well qualified to run the school district.
Before she was hired, there were some terrible things that happened at Union, and I don’t recall one person raising their voice to get rid of the superintendent or others that were involved, even though there were lives lost.
Mrs. McCleary gets accused of a lot, but remember and think what skeletons are in your closet. Let those without sin cast the first stone.
You better pray you don’t get a superintendent that’s worse than you think she is. Maybe no one will apply if they hear about the way people are treated at Union.
Special thanks to the board members who used common sense and did not vote “no” on renewing her contract.
If anyone has relatives who work for our school district, they should not be allowed to be serving on the school board. That is a conflict of interest.
I’m in favor of going back to the three “R’s.” Do you remember what they are?
Good luck, Mrs. McCleary. I hope you get a position at a school where you are appreciated and there’s not so much hate and abuse.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg
