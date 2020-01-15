January 9 was National Law Enforcement Day, and I had the honor of spending time with local law enforcement and our first responders.
I attended an Active Shooter training seminar at the New Bethlehem Fire Hall, where nearly 100 community members, including first responders from across the region, church members and local government officials, learned how to keep our communities safer and more secure.
Specifically, I was proud to see representatives from New Bethlehem, Hawthorn and Distant fire companies, along with New Bethlehem Police Department and New Bethlehem Borough Council, as well as several other neighboring fire companies, EMS groups, and a handful of local church members, all working together and sharing fellowship.
Additionally, I was humbled to see many local veterans, and folks of our armed forces in attendance — once again offering their dedication and service to our country and community.
Kudos to instructor Greg Agosti and the New Bethlehem Fire Company for hosting such an overwhelmingly successful event. It certainly was a blessing to see all these men and women of our community taking action to protect and better serve our families, friends and neighbors.
And thank you to all of our local law enforcement and first responders, including Police, Fire and EMS, for all that they do to make the New Bethlehem area and Redbank Valley community a great place to work, live and raise a family!
GORDON V.
BARROWS
Mayor of New
Bethlehem