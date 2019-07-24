As I was out of town during this weekend’s catastrophic flash flooding, I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the New Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department for their extreme heroism in rescuing those trapped in their homes by the flash flooding. There is no doubt that without these brave individuals there would have been a very good chance at loss of life during this flood event as the water came down the valley at an unprecedented pace.
I would also like to thank our Emergency Management Coordinator, Ed Goth. His experience and knowledge on these events helped make sure the process operated smoothly and loss of life was prevented. He was also instrumental in making sure that the proper authorities were notified so that clean-up efforts could begin immediately.
Also to be thanked is the New Bethlehem Police Department who stepped up and helped control traffic around the damaged areas and made sure that only local traffic was permitted so as to not hamper rescue and clean-up efforts.
Members of the New Bethlehem Borough Council and the Street Department made sure that road closure signs were placed, dumpsters were delivered, Declaration of Emergency protocol was followed, surveying of the flood damage, offering help to those affected the most, contacting engineers to be able to assess the damage to bridge and road structures was being instituted, and various other issues that needed to be addressed were followed.
Also many thanks to the countless volunteers who pitched in and helped businesses and residents begin the monumental task of the clean-up. I spoke with one business owner who after hearing of the flood waters once again inundating his place of business, said it was time to retire and give this up. After witnessing the dozens of volunteers who showed up the next day to help with the clean-up, he stated that his mind is now changed and looks forward to re-opening his doors.
One last thank you to all those who donated food, water and their time to help with this disaster. Individuals and businesses in this community demonstrate the strength of New Bethlehem and it won’t be beaten down no matter how many times Mother Nature throws us a curve ball. We are “New Bethlehem Strong!”
Let’s not forget all those in Porter Township that were also hit hard. I drove through the area yesterday and saw flooded homes, garages, businesses and washed out roads and bridges all over the place.
If I missed anyone in this, please accept my thanks and sincere gratitude.
I may have to proclaim July 19 as a non-calendar day in the future as two times in 23 years is enough for this kind of event!
If anyone needs information on clean-up, possible disaster relief, waste hauling, contractors, etc, please call New Bethlehem Borough at (814) 275-2003 or feel free to call me at (814) 275-3669 and we will help you get the information needed.
TIMOTHY E. MURRAY
Mayor
New Bethlehem