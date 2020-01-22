I see where Hillary Clinton got another free pass from Mr. Wray of the FBI, claiming she had done no wrong. Really! What about the FISA and dossier paid for by her to get info on President Trump? What about the ones killed in Benghazi? What about her and the Obama Administration selling 20 percent of our uranium to Russia? And what about the Clinton Fusion GPS spy affair?
Clinton emails on the Benghazi controversy that were covered up for years would have exposed Hillary Clinton’s email account if they had been released when the State Department first uncovered it in 2014.
A left-wing Soros-funded organization called Social Science Research Center is charged with determining who is granted access to CrowdTangle. This was used by the State Department to monitor anyone associated with President Trump, his family, his attorney, Hannity, Laura Ingraham and other conservatives. Corruption at its best.
I hear Fancy Nancy Pelosi is going to turn the impeachment paper over to the Senate on Tuesday. I think her plan backfired and she made herself look like a bigger fool and hurt her socialist party. Good job.
If I were in charge, I would not drag this charade out any longer. Vote no on impeachment and get back to working for the people. Over three years of doing nothing by these crazy Dems is long enough.
No matter what the Senate does, the looney Dems will keep their do-nothing ways. Also, to the Senate, vote down the bill that the House voted on to take power away from the President. They say President Trump goes against the Constitution and is above the law. That’s exactly what the do-nothing Dems have been doing.
Anyone notice what a high IQ Robert DeNiro has? He bad-mouths President Trump with swear words and he is so stupid, he has to read it.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg