Summer is slipping away, there will soon be a chill in the air, and it is time for football. What could be more American! Black (mostly) NFL players are kneeling during the National Anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality in the U.S., statistics do not support their grievance. They are propagating a false narrative; it’s time to tell the truth!
There is something very flawed with the political statement that NFL players are trying to convey. Over many decades in an effort to level the playing field for blacks, on campuses and at the work place, a two-tier system for college applicants, as well as testing requirements for both public and private sector employment, was enacted to give minorities an edge. In an article titled, “The Painful Truth About Affirmative Action,” in The Atlantic, it explains that affirmative action was a noble effort to jump-start racial integration and foster equal opportunity, but somewhere over the decades it has lost its way. The article goes on to explain that blacks are placed in environments where they can neither learn nor compete effectively. However, current laws still mandate that blacks be enrolled in colleges and employed at rates prescribed regardless of qualifications. In reality, this practice should be abandoned, affirmative action rewards underachievement.
About police brutality. In an article titled, “All that kneeling ignores the real cause of soaring black homicides,” in The New York Post, the statistics show that in 2016, 7,881 blacks were killed in the U.S. — almost all were black-on-black crimes. There is an internal problem in the black community, and it is entirely incumbent upon them to resolve. Statistically, the police have much more to fear from black males than black males have to fear from the police. In 2015, a police officer was 18.5 times more likely to be killed by a black male than an (unarmed) black male was to be killed by a police officer. Black males have made up over 42 percent of all cop killers over the last decade, though they are only 6 percent of the population. Where is the racial inequity?
NFL players do not have a leg to stand on (pun intended) with their fallacious protests. The audacity of black NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem is inconceivable when they are beneficiaries of laws that are actually reverse discrimination. The fact that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and NFL franchise owners did not stop the National Anthem protests may be just another example of the fear of the charge of racism. Victim status opens doors if you protest enough, and racism is the ultimate unchallengeable charge in America. You decide!
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora
