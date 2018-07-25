Without the basic building blocks of grass, no man can go into a lab and mix chemicals to come up with a blade of grass!
The thought occurred last week as my right knee gave out and I took a tumble. Staring at a blade of grass, the once contemplated thought was revisited.
As man now splits into tribal communities, each striving to be the dominant strain, have we overlooked the beauty of this Garden of Eden we all are a part of? It’s a rhetorical question. Why? Because we are controlled by the thoughts of others if we fall prey to the continuous dribble from all the media that affects us constantly. The great propaganda machine is everywhere and was first noticed by me when arriving from Scotland in this country in 1966. People appeared to be walking billboards, with brand names emblazoned on their T-shirts and hats. When I look back, the only branding I can recall from Scotland was the identity of one’s tribe by the kilt colors and design, which I never actually learned as it was much more difficult than learning the math times tables, etc. I simply found it amusing when we arrived in this Great Nation, trying to figure out the brand names I had no knowledge of, and what those names meant.
Yet, I now am amazed at how many blades of grass there are on the planet that no man can make, and I posit that no man ever will. Am I correct? Who can know?
Mother Earth holds the blades in place, as she does each of us. Do I really appreciate that reality, or am I too swept up by the overwhelming media that pushes branding of goods and people, more than appreciation of the world around me? Branding and Tribalism — is there a relationship? Tribalism in reality proves that we are not born a clean slate, we are already branded, and DNA proves that. However, even when we think we know from whence we came, we may find out, as many are now doing, that we may be trading in our lederhosen for a kilt or perhaps vice versa.
Branding of man-made products is tribal in that each wants you to choose theirs, over the rest.
Let us all thank the gods that Jesus, after remarking that he was only here for the “Lost Sheep of Israel,” changed his mind and decided to allow all mankind to be saved, but also allowed each man the right to make that choice, hopefully by observing actions of Christians, and not just recited words.
Appreciate every blade of grass, regardless of which one of the 12,000 species of grass you may observe, because if we lose the grass in the real-World Cup, we lose the Garden. Perhaps the Garden of Eden was and still is prophesy, rather than a past occurrence, and that means each of us is responsible for tending to it. But, who can know?
No man can make a blade of grass — now that is a humbling thought, at least for this time-worn blade.
JACK PAULDEN
Clarion
