In the July 25-26 edition of The L-V, Fred Shick opined that, “All they (Democrats) are doing is trying to destroy President Trump. Democrats should be real proud of their people in government getting paid for obstruction.”
I guess Shick is not aware that the GOP holds the presidency, has a majority in the Senate, and a majority in the House. Given that they control those three, why does Shick think the lack of accomplishment by this administration is due to Democratic obstruction? It’s really due to poor leadership in the White House, the Senate and the House of Reprehensibles.
So, as for obstruction and for context, why don’t we look back a couple of years and see what the Republicans, specifically Mitch McConnell, were doing.
Back in Obama’s first term, McConnell said, “The single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term President.” That’s a pretty sad goal for a party’s Senatorial leader. No interest in accomplishing anything useful or positive — just block others from accomplishing something. Sounds like obstruction to me.
Later, in Obama’s final year, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died on Feb.13, 2016. Within an hour after Scalia’s death was confirmed, McConnell said the Senate should not confirm his replacement until after the 2016 election — then nine months into the future. “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice,” McConnell said.
So, on March 16, 2016 Obama nominated Merrick Garland to fill the vacant seat — about eight months ahead of the election. McConnell and Grassley blocked hearings and a vote on the nomination until that nomination expired on Jan. 3, 2017 — the end of the 114th Congress. That was 293 days from nomination to expiration of the nomination — the longest such period in the history of the Supreme Court. No action by the Republicans — just obstruction.
Moving on, I’d like to see Kavanaugh’s nomination, sent to the Senate on July 10, 2018, go on as long. However, McConnell now deems it necessary to have Kavanaugh’s hearing and a vote on the nomination before the November election — a period of less than four full months. Apparently, this time the American people do not need a voice in their next Supreme Court Justice. Maybe McConnell has seen the error of his ways in obstructing even so much as a hearing for Garland. Alternatively, maybe McConnell is just a small-minded little political hack. What do you think, Fred?
And, speaking of obstruction, let’s see how the Mueller investigation turns out. So far, so good.
STEVE SMITH
Falls Church, Va.
