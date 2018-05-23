Last Wednesday, the Rimersburg Elementary School fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders, in my opinion, gave a world class performance of the Young Performers Edition of “The Wizard of Oz” at Union High School.
From Toto to Dorothy, and all in between, the acting was excellent. The singing was beyond amateur and the whole set from imagery to audio control brought out the talent of each one of these kids.
Mrs. Deitz and Mr. Hepler, I’m told, in a one-month pre-show rehearsal time span, tapped into the hidden talents of these elementary school children. Encore, encore to all involved!
JACK PAULDEN
Clarion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.