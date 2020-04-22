In The Leader-Vindicator issue of April 8-9, I was pleased and touched by the article regarding the Redbank Valley High School band students reflecting on how music has impacted their individual lives. These essays were responses to an assignment from Eli Terwilliger, the high school instrumental music instructor.
Seven essays were published in the article. These essays were very well written and revealed a great deal about the writers, none of whom I know. Excerpted segments of the essays will give you a sample of what I am referencing. For instance:
Ciara Mills wrote that she believes music “is the No. 1 influence in my life …. and marching band has changed my life greatly…”
Hailey Duespohl said, “Playing the clarinet makes me whole, gives me purpose and makes time stop…It has changed me entirely.”
Marley Best: “At district band this year, I was moved to tears hearing us play a couple of our selections because music has that power. I want to be a band director and spend the rest of my life with music… I can’t wait to see where it takes me in the future.”
Jenna Procious: “Learning how to play the flute is one of the best things I have ever done… I have been blessed to be a part of many beautiful concerts in both band and choir.”
Abigail Crawford: “Mr. T. says ‘you can leave your worries about the rest of the world at the door and put all your focus on what you are playing.’”
Rylee Bish: “Music has helped me get through more things than I can count, and without it I would not be the person I am today.”
Clara Gourley: “Music is something that passes over all boundaries (that)....all people can enjoy and relate to. It has changed my life and will keep changing my life.”
On Easter Sunday, with streets of Milan, Italy bare of any spectators because of the coronavirus scourge, but through the miracle of technology, the whole world was captivated by Andrea Bocelli’s beautiful renditions of “Amazing Grace” and “Ava Maria.” Here was a man, blind since the age of 12, delivering music as few humans can. He used his God-given talents to move millions to tears of joy in a time when the true story of Easter overcame — for a moment — the sadness being brought on the world by the COVID-19 pandemic. On that Easter Sunday my husband and I discussed how the holiday’s joy of Christ’s resurrection was elevated to such great heights through the gift of music. Bocelli had begun at an early age his ministry of sharing God’s blessing through the gift of music, and all deserve the opportunity to learn what has long been called the universal language of mankind. A rare few will ever achieve as Bocelli has to such rare heights, but because he had the opportunity to discover his incredible talent, the world has been blessed.
I am married with two adult children, both graduates of Redbank Valley High School, and both have professional music careers using their childhood exposure to music in our local schools. They were fortunate to have had exposure first through some very dedicated music instructors in the schools, and then later they moved to the tutelage of other teachers, including college, where they advanced their skills and knowledge. Their children — a total of six — in turn have greatly benefited from music instruction. Thus far for my elder three grandchildren, one has a degree in mechanical engineering, another is a college senior majoring in music business, and the third is a college junior majoring in electrical engineering. What they have learned from studying music has transferred to other career pursuits. The younger three still study music in the public schools, as well as take private lessons. Music education, innumerable studies have revealed, provides so many assets to learning that are transferable in the pursuit of other educational goals.
Having read the students’ essays referenced earlier in this letter, I admit that I quietly have experienced all the emotions expressed by the authors. This subsequently leads into the second reason for this letter — in addition to commending the students for their essays.
Recently I had a conversation with a retired teacher that included her reflections on her own early public school education elsewhere. She shared her concerns about this June’s scheduled primary election and how that election, for our local school district, includes a referendum regarding funding for the school district. Without endorsement by the majority of district property owners, the local school board and administration have indicated there will have to be cuts for programs that currently exist. And there have been at least strong hints that the arts will be among the budgetary victims of the cuts. That would not be the first time in local school history that music would be a target for trying to balance the budget.
The retired teacher compared what the learning environment was like to have grown up in a district where there were no arts offerings in grades 1-8 and the district where she later taught until retiring. She said that, without having arts education in those pre-high school years, it was virtually impossible for her to catch up with students from other schools who had received the earlier exposure to such subjects.
A report on the 2006 Scholastic Aptitude Tests revealed that students who had received music education scored 52 points higher on the verbal portion of the test and 43 points higher on the math portion of the test than did students who had no such early exposure. And the Harris Interactive poll of high school principals showed significantly higher graduation rates for students who had music education than for those without such experience (90.2 percent to 72.9 percent).
The American Music Conference reports that music makes one more likely to go on to college and other higher education than those who were not involved — by 52 percent, to be exact.
A report by the Texas Commission on Drug and Alcohol Abuse found that “secondary students who participated in band or orchestra reported the lowest lifetime and current use of all substances (alcohol, tobacco, marijuana or any illicit drugs).” A comprehensive series of skill tests were run on 5,154 fifth-graders in all 75 schools in the Albuquerque, N.M. elementary schools. In every single test area, kids who were learning to play a musical instrument received higher scores than did their classmates without any such training. Additionally, the longer the school children had been in the instrumental programs, the more their scores increased.
Sacrifices are made for achieving any worthwhile goal pursued. Time, effort and frequently money are involved to achieve most worthwhile goals. Not long ago and out of the blue our son asked me, “Mom, what could you have done with all the money you invested for music lessons, instruments, travel for lessons, etc.?” I responded, “ Everything of value comes with a price.”
We are fiscal conservatives, but we also recognize that no taxing body can continue to absorb ever higher expenditures and not receive more revenue — unless services are cut. And often the cuts come to the detriment of those the taxing body was supposed to be serving. Every time a new contract is negotiated, salary increases awarded, or costs escalated beyond the control of the taxing body, someone must pay the piper.
I am putting out a plea for all Redbank Valley School District residents to consider the future generations of this area. We have only one chance to mold the future of our precious children. Music education levels the playing field for children so their particular life circumstances can be mitigated by the benefits derived from learning music.You hold the decision in your hands. If a young couple is considering a move into our general area, the question most parents will ask, “What does this district offer for our kids and how does that compare with neighboring districts?”
Redbank Valley schools have reduced their list of course options over the years, and further reductions will make it less attractive for families seeking a new home location. The district has one of the lowest tax rates in the state, and much of that distinction has been achieved through program cuts. Some of the cuts were inevitable because of the dramatic loss of population, resulting in declining student enrollment, and that in turn came about because of an erosion of the employment base.
At its peak, the student enrollment in the local schools topped off at about 2,300; today it’s roughly half that, but the annual budget has continued to escalate as the number of students served has declined. Admittedly, that is a major challenge the school board and administration must face, and it takes courage to take a stand and say, “We cannot continue to spend more — even for things over which we have little or no control — unless we bite the bullet and decide what is right for those we are to serve — or do we make our kids less prepared to compete in the world they will face?”
Charles Segars, Pittsburgh-born chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors for Ovation TV and Ovation New Media arts, says “the rapidly evolving global economy demands a dynamic and creative work force...The strength of every democracy is measured by its commitment to the arts.” Pray that Redbank Valley school board and administration see and accept their roles in preparing the next generation and other generations to come.