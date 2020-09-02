I find it virtually impossible not to see, that we as a society, are in the grip of systemic failure across the board. Stats claim that we now have a massive number of small businesses which will never reopen. Every day that failure rate grows deeper, causing a schism in our world. Since privately held businesses are the core of a community and the cogs that keep commerce moving forward, every time we lose one more Mom & Pop store, it is another nail in our coffin. America thrives as small enterprises succeed. They allow for dreams to be pursued and freedom to reign.
Socialists, communists and anarchists rub their hands with glee while communities disintegrate and people lose hope in having a better tomorrow. Despair plays into The Agenda’s ultimate desire to have full control over every aspect of our lives. From cradle to grave and dawn to dusk — they want America to fail in a big way. It is their plan, and what The Agenda is all about. Crash the economy, regulate the remaining businesses into oblivion and crush everyone’s spirits while doing so. What was once the Democratic Party has now become exactly what our forefathers warned us about, the New Democratic Communist Party. The current crops of their leaders yield poison fruits. Fruits known as turmoil, death, chaos, theft, corruption. Which liberally litter the ground, spoiling everything they touch. And, since so many of their leaders are fully compromised by foreign entanglements, they play directly into the hands of their foreign puppet masters. The Agenda’s ultimate scheme is to vanquish America. It is always much easier to obtain absolute tyrannical control if the targeted country lay in ruins. BLM is the movements and Antifa is the muscle. BLM (via Act Blue) has now funneled well over a billion dollars into the coffers of their wicked overlords. Both BLM and Antifa have been used to terrorize entire sectors of cities, towns and neighborhoods to enforce their wicked demands. They scream with brandished fists, “Comply or else!”
Russia, China, Iran, Cuba, Venezuela, etc. — tyrannical governments have used the auspices of chaos to break apart families, communities and institutions in order to gain absolute despotic control over their resident populations. BLM and Antifa are simply using proven techniques in order to drag America into an abyss of sorrows and pain. Tyrants are easy to spot the world over since they are total control freaks.
This is not just another election cycle. You may not like the fact that our current resident of the White House, President Donald J. Trump, was a billionaire playboy. That he has a past of being both somewhat obnoxious and a bit crude. But, the one thing you have to admit is that he loves America! He’s an all-American natural born leader who knows how to stand up to tyrants while bringing a multitude of much needed jobs back to American’s heartland where they rightfully belong.
Wake up! Where we go one, we go all! For if we don’t embrace being one unified America, we will be systematically picked off — it is already happening one failed business, one broken community, and one shattered dream at a time.
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township