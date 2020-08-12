Sometimes I feel like I’m living in an America that can’t possibly be.
All around I see foolish decisions stacked high upon many mistakes previously committed, and then done over and over again. As a nation it seems nothing works as it should. Mayors and other elected officials allow our cities to be occupied by screaming, shouting Marxists. They allow block after block to be destroyed, burned to the ground, businesses shuttered and entire sections made uninhabitable. For what? To make a political statement? Or is it that they are simply inept, in over their heads and unable to lead exactly when that is what their jobs demand? Has anyone taken the time to look at the drone footage shot by some of these cities? It is truly shocking, many of our city neighborhoods look like a scene from “Mad Max!”
I have a hard time believing that this is not fully orchestrated chaos. Now we have to add the horrendous national debt that has been allowed to accrue, and what you end up with is a global civilization in the throws of total systemic failure. We have multigenerational businesses that have been crushed by these rolling lockdowns that will never be able to recover. School systems in such disarray that they too can nary survive. Entire sectors of our economy may never be the same: tourism, airlines, hotels and sports — the list of things that aren’t working surely eclipses the list of things that are. To me, it looks like The Agenda is in a full-court press to reach a predetermined endgame.
We have allowed ourselves to be ruled (in many places) by inept heathens — those who are both incapable and ungodly simultaneously. Many are an outright disgrace. But an even worse fact is that we have permitted cowards to populate the entire decision making process. They pronounce their decisions as they snivel in the dark, too afraid to make the bold moves that would allow our national interests to move forward into a future that is devoid of trepidation, fear and self-loathing.
And yet, as a society we persist in making the same poor choices while expecting a different outcome. Collectively we are the very definition of insane! We are coming upon one more election cycle. Hopefully this time we can rid ourselves of the embedded perverts, cowards and control freaks while replacing them with righteous and good souls.
Putting knowledgable people firmly in charge of the levers of power. Electing the right people and putting them forward may correct our course and allow us to rediscover what it’s like, once again, to be brave and fearless Americans.
Time to dislodge the wicked, stand for the flag and proclaim liberty to the captives!
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township