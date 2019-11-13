I would like to say thank you to all the volunteers that came out to help remove the Hometown Hero Banners on Saturday, Oct. 26. Our little town of Rimersburg has the greatest respect for our veterans and are willing to lend a hand.
We are taking orders now for Year 5, 2020. Anyone wanting to order a military banner can do so by picking up an application at Wildflowers in Rimersburg or I will be happy to mail applications. Call (814) 227-4101. The deadline is April 1, 2020. Also don’t forget to pay the $10 rehang fee.
Any community wanting to start the Hometown Hero Program, give me a call and I will be happy to help get you started.
Thank you for all you do to salute our veterans.
ROSALIE BLISS
Rimersburg Hometown Hero Project