Are we going to let the Deep State and “Demon-crats” ruin our great country? They want to defund the police and abolish law enforcement agencies. Who is going to protect us and who do we call for in emergencies?
Take a good look at all states and cities under Democrat mayors and governors; Cuomo and DiBlasio of New York are perfect examples. Crimes runs wild in their state because DeBlasio won’t back the police and tells them to stand down and let the criminals loot and burn the city down. These looters should be put in prison instead if they are arrested, but they are released the next day. We have a right to protest peacefully, but not to loot, burn, throw rocks, etc.
Also, on the mail-in-ballot-only voting — this is another crooked idea that Dems and Soros have come up with to win in November. Judicial Watch has found North Carolina has nearly 1 million inactive registrations. J.W. insists North Carolina follow federal law and clean up their voting rolls. Judicial Watch sent a notice to 14 large counties that they intend to sue if they don’t comply with the National Voter Registration Act. The states that have these counties are North Carolina, California, Virginia, Colorado and our own “Demon-cratic” governor-run state of Pennsylvania.
Also, Shifty Schiff is fighting in court to keep secret the subpoenas he issued last year as part of the Dems’ impeachment investigation into President Trump. Judicial Watch seeks Democrat candidate for president Pete Buttigieg to respond to four open records, including emails between him and his staff members, and officials of La Casa de Amistad regarding ID cards for illegals printed by La Casa.
Is there anything the Deep State Dems won’t do to get control of our country and make it a socialist country? Could they be funding Antifa? They used the COVID-19 virus to shut down our country. The Dem governors and mayors stalled as long as possible to ruin our economy. They blamed one person for the virus, President Trump. Stupidity at its best.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg