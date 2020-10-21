America was founded as a Christian Nation. Our true foundation is Yahweh, Father God.
From the very beginning, the explorers trusted in the Creator. Christopher Columbus was certain his mission was divinely guided. His personal writings include letters which he signed “Christbearer.” In 1606, the First Charter of Virginia assigned land rights to the colonists for the stated purpose of propagating the Christian religion. On April 29, 1607, a nation was born. Following an exceedingly difficult crossing of the Atlantic, Englishmen landed at Cape Henry on the shores of Virginia. After staying on the ship three more days to pray and fast, Pastor Robert Hunt dedicated our land to the glory of God. They even placed a cross in the sand and prayed: “We do hereby dedicate this Land, and ourselves, to reach the People within these shores with the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and to raise up Godly generations after us, and with these generations take the Kingdom of God to all the earth. May this Covenant of Dedication remain to all generations, as long as this earth remains, and may this Land, along with England, be Evangelist to the World. May all who see this Cross, remember what we have done here, and may those who come here to inhabit join us in this Covenant and in this most noble work that the Holy Scriptures may be fulfilled.”
After fleeing for the right to practice and live their faith, the Pilgrims arrived at Plymouth. They undertook creating a new form of government. The Mayflower Compact begins: “In the name of God, Amen … by the Grace of God, of Great Britain, France, and Ireland, King, defender of the Faith, etc.: Having undertaken, for the Glory of God, and advancements of the Christian faith, and the honor of our King and Country, a voyage to plant the first colony in the Northern parts of Virginia; do by these presents, solemnly and mutually, in the presence of God, and one another;”
We must restore our foundation, which is undeniably God.
In 2012, the Democratic Party attempted to remove any mention of God from its platform. After a vote, they failed. From the HuffPost on the 2012 convention vote: “Even though the no’s were again as loud if not louder than the aye’s on the third vote, Villaraigosa said he had determined that two-thirds of those present had voted in favor. Boos filled the arena in response.” Again in 2016, Democrats heckled a preacher during opening prayer. Last year, they tried to remove the words, “So help me God” from the oath directed to witnesses. This year, the Democrats removed God from the Pledge of Allegiance.
The platform’s condemnation of “the Trump Administration’s use of broad religious exemptions” comes after a religious and moral exemption to the Affordable Care Act in 2017 that included the Little Sisters of the Poor, after their long legal battle against the Obama administration’s contraceptive mandate due to their belief in Catholic teaching on contraception. In July, the Supreme Court once again ruled in the Sisters’ favor after Pennsylvania and California sued over the exemption. Shortly following that decision, Biden commented he would restore the previous policy which religious leaders overwhelmingly rejected as failing and an assault on religious liberty. As well as, in opposition to the Supreme Court Ruling.
The Republican Party in contrast has a long section within their platform addressing Religious Liberty. The Republican Party has not attempted to remove God from their platform, the Pledge of Allegiance, nor any form of oath. President Trump issued a religious and moral exemption to the Affordable Care Act in 2017. This restored a long standing right utilized by the Catholic Church and many businesses. You may agree or not with the action, but it is a First Amendment right upheld by the Supreme Court.
President Trump and many on both sides of the aisle realize the need for the correction to the ACA. It is obvious to anyone willing to see just which party will protect your First Amendment right of exercising your religion. Our founding explorers set the path for America. We are to recognize and evangelize God the Creator.
Before you vote, ask yourself: Which party is trying to change the history of our nation? Which party acknowledges God, allows you to commune, sing, and gather in His name? Which party is working for and which against yours and your neighbor’s First Amendment rights? Which party will you align yourself with? Our foundations must be restored.
M.A. CRAWFORD
New Bethlehem