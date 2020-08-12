The United Nations Small Arms Treaty has been the gun control lobby’s jewel for decades. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has introduced legislation to remove the treaty from Senate consideration and send it back to the White House where it can finally be killed.
If these anti-American scumbags do away with law enforcement, you better have guns in your home for your family’s protection. Do you want your town or city to be like Portland, Seattle, Philadelphia or Chicago, or have a “Demon-crat” governor and mayor in charge? I think it’s time to send in troops, tanks and what it takes to stop these criminals. They are not protesting for George Floyd, they are criminals, and it’s time they are treated as such.
How about Schumer and Pelosi? They held back on the stimulus bill because the Republicans wouldn’t let them put money into the bill to bailout the “Demon-crat” states, give money for illegals, higher unemployment, etc. There is a move by the White House Defense Fund to expel Pelosi and Schiff for their lying to Congress and the people. Schiff and Pelosi didn’t do their jobs. While the viral pandemic was spreading through China, these two liars were busy trying to impeach President Trump. They also attacked President Trump as a xenophobe, after he closed the borders with China.
The paychecks paid to all these do-nothing “Demon-crats” should be taken back, put in a fund and used on something to help the American taxpayers during this pandemic, not to help these worthless, deadbeat, lying, crooked disgraces. These socialists have no place in our great country that Biden and these idiots want to destroy.
They are against religion and prayer, but they are in favor of murdering babies, same-sex marriage, burning, looting, doing away with law enforcement, and everything that makes the USA great.
If you love your family, kids, grandkids and the USA, you better vote Red.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg