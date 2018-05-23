Memorial Day — for some it is the time of celebrating the unofficial start of summer. For others, Memorial Day has a much deeper meaning. However you choose to observe the holiday, I believe it to be important to remember the reason for this holiday.
As a family member of a Vietnam veteran, for me Memorial Day is a special time of remembrance of all Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
This is a special time to honor and respect those who fought to protect the liberties that our Founding Fathers proclaimed in the Declaration of Independence and that were thoughtfully and carefully framed in the Constitution of the United States.
As we observe Memorial Day, we do more than simply carry on a tradition dating back for more than 150 years, we also fulfill a commitment to some very special people.
Who were these individuals we pause to honor and praise? They were ordinary Americans — but what they accomplished was extraordinary. They answered the call to duty. Not for money or medals did such heroes step forward. But to act out their patriotism; patriotism based on the ideals on which this country was founded.
Throughout America’s history, from the patriots of the Revolution, to the forces deployed around the world today, America has been fortunate to rely on citizens who willingly serve, fight and die for their country. That less than 1 percent of our population that stands between democracy and something less palatable.
Think for a moment what our country would be like had they not fought for us.
So on this Memorial Day, set aside time to pay tribute to those brave men and women who met tragic ends while defending our freedoms.
VALERIE DeCORTE
Americanism Program
Chairman,
Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States
Auxiliary 2145 Clarion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.