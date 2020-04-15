Who knew? Who knew that something so deadly as COVID-19 could unite the world, who knew?
Self-isolating, I (like many others) have had time to think, to contemplate and to understand the abundant blessings I have received in my life. As this holy Easter Season progresses, we should all pause, and contemplate the greatest gift of all, LOVE. God gave his only son because he LOVED us.
In the last few weeks I have witnessed unconditional love on the television, the computer, my community and around the world. Doctors, nurses and medical staff working to the point of exhaustion, firefighters, police officers, EMTs all working to save their fellow man, volunteers staffing food banks not stopping to ask if they have COVID-19.
I’ve heard musicians from Spain, Argentina, DR Congo, the Kingdom of Bahrain, Nepal, England, Texas, S Carolina, California, musicians from all around the world playing and singing the same song; they didn’t miss a beat or a note. What I saw on their faces and heard in their voices was LOVE.
I think this is a time to learn that peace is possible, no more wars, no more hate, no more intolerance of each-others beliefs. This is a time for all of us to accept one another as we are, to be kind, to be forgiving and most of all to love as God did by giving our best to each and every person living on God’s earth.
Whether you are a Muslim, Buddhist, Jewish, Orthodox or Christian, the bottom line is LOVE. This is a time for our world leaders and all people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to make this world a better place. I close by quoting a popular Beatles song: All we need is LOVE. And with love I say, peace be with you.
CAROL BROOKS
New Bethlehem