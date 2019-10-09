It is hard to believe that the Peanut Butter Queen Scholarship Contest celebrated it twentieth anniversary this year. I want to thank everyone who made this year a huge success. First, thanks to J.M. Smucker (PA) Inc. for providing the queen with a $2,000 scholarship and a $1,000 scholarship for the runner up. Thanks also to Jeff Snodgrass, manager of the local Smucker’s plant, for presenting the 2019 scholarship certificates.
The contest would not have been possible without the six contestants. Thanks to the following young ladies for their participation: Elizabeth Brooks, Natalie Harmon, Breanna Minich, Carly Over, Brynn Rearick and Hallee Sayers. Congratulations to Queen Natalie and Runner-up Carly.
On Sept. 3 at the Poise and Appearance and Interview portion of the contest, each contestant was presented with a “goodie bag” that held many lovely and useful items. J.M. Smucker (PA) Inc. provided a large bag that held gifts from Be Beautiful Salon, Charles Leach, Clarion County Community Bank, Cuts & Curls Hair Styling Salon, Debz Twisted Scizzors, Joan’s Creative Cuts, Dougherty Real Estate, Joe’s Pizza, Lacy’s Country Cuts, Laura Neiswonger Thirty One, The Leader-Vindicator, PA Great Outdoors Visitor Center, S&T Bank, J.M. Smucker (PA) Inc., Subway, Valley Flowers and Gifts, WRC, Village Pizza and Zack’s.
Thanks to essay judges Megan Chase, Donna Snyder and Valery Sommers, and the Interview, Poise and Appearance judges Anita Otero, Penny Peters and Carolyn Schiffhouer.
I also want to thank Charles Leach, who served as M.C. for the crowning, Red Bank Mills for parade supplies, Chuck Lott, Redbank Chevrolet, Susan Rupert and Will Rupert for use of their vehicles in the parade, and the Civic Club members who helped with all stages of the contest.
As I mentioned earlier, this year marked 20 years for the contest. The Civic Club sponsored a tea for past queens the afternoon of the crowning ceremony. We were honored to have 11 of 19 of the previous queens as guests at the tea. In addition to attending the tea, the young ladies participated in the program that evening by relating to the audience what has happened since being queen. Appearing in the order of their reign were: Ashley Brown Pence, Kayla Toth Raybuck, Denelle Gunter Procious, Amber Mohney Petersavage, Ciera Shreckengost Irons, Alana Watson, Ikeyia Bell Alexander, Maggie McCauley, Rachel Hook, Corra Morgan and Mackenzie Young. Thank you previous queens for attending the tea and participating in the evening program.
Again, thanks to this year’s contestants. Without these young ladies there would have been no contest. The contest is open to all girls ages 16-19 living in the Redbank Valley School District. The contest offers a very nice financial benefit for young ladies planning to further their education. I urge family and friends to encourage girls in the eligible age bracket to enter the contest.
JUDY WILLIAMS
Chairperson
New Bethlehem Civic Club PBF Queen
Scholarship Contest