”Plant a Tree for Me” so far is a success. More than 600 acorns to grow a mighty oak have been distributed. Hopefully all who participated will accomplish their goal and have the satisfaction, and enjoyment of having a living memorial of someone special in their lives.
There is still time to acquire acorn seeds at Sweet Delights in Distant free of charge for the next two weeks. Until supplies are exhausted, or the seeds become too mature for planting. Do something extraordinary and plant a tree for “me” — the “me” meaning someone special in your life.
Also as a reminder, miniature sunflowers will be available also at Sweet Delights starting on May 4, just in time for Mother’s Day. Spring has sprung and these flowers will deliver a spectacular performance of unequaled beauty early in your spring season.
Once again, all proceeds will benefit the Distant Volunteer Fire Company and the Redbank Valley Church Association’s food pantry.
JAMES SHILLING
New Bethlehem