Last month we successfully completed our first year of the Redbank Valley Elementary “Blessing Bag” Ministry. On average we packed 65-70 bags every other week, filling them with food items to supplement meals over the weekend, for children who might need extra nourishment.
This could not have been as successful without the generosity of our wonderful community. I would like to thank my congregation of the Oakland Church of God. Without their amazing support prayerfully, financially and physically bringing in of food items we could not have accomplished what we did. The congregation of St. Charles Catholic Church generously donated food items and monetary gifts, too.
I would like to thank those who sent monetary gifts: The W 3 Women’s Bible Study, First Baptist Church of New Bethlehem, Grace Community Church, District Magistrate Jeffery Miller, Gladys Brooks and Becky Silvis. Thanks to the First Church of God, another week a month was covered with bags.
A special thank you goes out to the J.M. Smucker Company for its very generous donation of two jars of Goober per child. We are truly blessed to live in this community!
We will begin again in August and our big goal is to be able to furnish bags every week at the school and to work with the Head Start program. If you would like to support this program, you can send donations to the Oakland Church of God, P.O. Box 40 Distant, PA 16223 or contact me at (814) 275-2347.
May God richly bless you as you have blessed this ministry.
LINDA McHENRY
