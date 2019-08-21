Victory is finally here for many veterans as President Donald J. Trump signed the Let Everyone Get Involved in Opportunities for National Service Act (Legion Act) on July 30.
The Legion Act will honor approximately 1,600 wounded or killed U.S. service members during non-war periods. The legislation also gives approximately six million veterans the opportunity to join a veterans organization previously denied them.
American Legion National Commander Brett Reistad said, “The families of those who were killed or wounded during these wartime acts should take pride in knowing that we recognize their sacrifice and service. Moreover, we are proud to welcome any of the million living veterans from previously unrecognized periods into our organization and call them ‘Legionnaires.’”
The legislation changed the American Legion’s eligibility criteria immediately from seven war eras to two: April 6, 1917 to Nov. 11, 1918 and Dec. 7, 1941 until a later date determined by Congress.
Reistad expressed gratitude to the bipartisan members of Congress led by Sens. Kirsten Cinema (D-Ariz.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), as well as House of Representative members Lou Correa (D-California) and Ben Cline (R-Virginia).
We are grateful that President Trump fully acknowledges the importance of the American Legion by signing the Legion Act in the White House. Reistad said, “In an era of partisan gridlock, Congress overwhelmingly recognized the importance of allowing thousands of honorable but previously ineligible veterans the right to join the largest and most influential veterans organization in the country.”
Reistad pointed out that existing American Legion membership applications are in the process of being updated but can still be used. “In the meantime, I recommend that prospective Legionnaires write ‘Legion Act’ in the eligibility date section of American Legion membership applications if they fall outside the previous war eras. The largest pool of veterans now eligible to join the American Legion will also open their family members to eligibility in the Sons of the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary as well.”
In other important news for veterans, the President signed the “Blue Water Navy Act” on June 25. The act covers any military personnel who served on any vessel during the Vietnam War that came within 12 nautical miles of the coastline of Vietnam from Jan. 9, 1962 to May 7, 1975. House of Representatives Bill 299 expands eligibility for disability compensation for presumptive conditions of herbicides like Agent Orange (presumptive diseases include certain cancers, Parkinson’s disease and diabetes) to every eligible veteran formally denied under the Agent Orange Act of 1991.
Additionally, the VA launched the new health care options under the Mission Act. The Mission Act will strengthen the nationwide VA Health Care System by empowering veterans with more health care options. “The changes not only improve our ability to provide health care veterans need, but also when and where they need it,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. It will also put veterans at the center of their care and offer options, including expanded tele-health and urgent care, so they can find the balance in the system that is right for them.
Please check with your Veterans Affairs office for additional information.
RAY ISHMAN
Service Officer
American Legion
Post 354
New Bethlehem