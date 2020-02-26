State lawmakers must embrace reforms to stop out-of-control pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). Pennsylvania families are paying more than they should for prescription drugs, while smaller, independent pharmacies are closing. Last month, we were forced to close one of our Klingensmith pharmacies in Shelocta, Indiana County.
PBMs are private entities, also known as invisible middlemen, which negotiate the purchase of prescription drugs, including for Medicaid recipients in Pennsylvania. PBMs were intended to save money through bulk purchasing power, but a lack of transparency and government oversight has led many of them to pocket Medicaid taxpayer dollars. Making matters worse, some PBMs, or a corporate affiliate, have an ownership interest in large, retail pharmacies. Those pharmacies get better deals than community pharmacists who have served their neighbors for decades.
Originally designed to save Medicaid dollars, PBMs like CVS Caremark have seen their payments from the commonwealth double in only four years to $2.84 billion — money that’s staying in the pockets of PBMs as drugs costs continue to rise. Meanwhile, the PBM-controlled Medicaid reimbursements we receive sometimes do not cover our costs to purchase these medications. That increases prescription costs for families, and makes it hard to keep our doors open.
The state Senate must approve a package of bills in the Senate (House Bills 941, 942, 943 and 944) that would enact true PBM reform. Senate Bill 789 would forbid PBMs from owning pharmacies. Doing this will bring down the cost of prescription drugs for Pennsylvania taxpayers and protect local pharmacies.
DAVID J. CIPPEL
Owner
Klingensmith Drug Stores, Inc.
Ford City