The Black Lives Matters and Antifa crowd are anarchists at best, likely domestic terrorists, and a wing of the Democrat party. BLM knows that if laws are ignored long enough, they become unenforceable. It is not police reform we need, it is self discipline and respect for the law. BLM is terribly misguided; building a bridge between law enforcement and the black community would yield a much better outcome than wariness and “resistance.”
Fueled by racism, hate and ignorance, BLM and Antifa are determined to destroy the Lincoln Emancipation Statue. They cite that it depicts Lincoln looking down on a subservient black man and it is a symbol of white supremacy, when in reality the statue shows a black man who is “rising up,” showing he is free of the shackles of bondage. It is told that the statue was the brainchild of a black woman who was a freed slave named Charlotte Scott, and the cost of the statue was $16,000 which was supported mostly by freed slaves, in particular black Union soldiers. Though no memorials or statues should be defaced or removed, this one in particular should stand! It is only a minuscule number of uninformed people who want our history banished.
The monuments that the anarchists are destroying are national treasures; they were placed at their respective locations to mark extraordinary people and/or extraordinary events and times for eternity. Destroying the monuments does not change one thing; the history, good or bad, is “etched in stone,” and being offended by the past is inconsequential. Monuments are necessary to chart our way into the future, they are woven into the fabric of this great nation, and that is where they should remain. There are 320 million people in America, why should a handful of radical anarchists decide which monuments or statues should remain and which ones should go? Will they go to Gettysburg and Antietam next? When future generations look in the rear view mirror of American history, the memorials and statues should be there as milestones.
The BLM and Antifa movement is an anomaly, hopefully their existence is very temporary, and it only came about due to political correctness. However, Democratic operated cities have indulged the mob, and putting the genie back in the bottle will become more difficult as time passes on. White politicians are falling all over themselves to appease the angry mob mostly because it is an election year. BLM and Antifa are using the occasion as a Trojan horse to take control, and possibly demand “reparations” for the sins of the past.
When a population becomes “lawless” our society crumbles. The “rule of law” is essential, and members of our society are required to maintain a high threshold of self responsibility. It is time to take a stand. Contact your representatives and voice your opinion. Your silence is your consent!
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora