Our current system — in which private insurance, public programs and non-profits all work together — helps ensure access to quality, responsive health care for patients with special needs. That is why some health care reform proposals being talked about on the national level have me concerned, especially as the father who has been involved, first with children and now adults with special needs.
Call it what you want — Medicare for all, single-payer, or the public option — but I do not think that a government-run health care system will deliver the same level of quality, flexibility, and affordability as what most Americans have today.
If introduced to “compete” on the ACA’s marketplace, a public option could quickly push private and employer-sponsored plans out of the market entirely. Many private plans simply could not compete with a system backed by the federal government, and for the ones that remained, premiums could go higher. Eventually, the public option would be the last man standing, and there goes choice and flexibility.
We all want lower costs and better access, but a public option just isn’t an option for patients with special needs. Let’s try improving upon the system we have instead of trying to tear it down and start over.
ASH KHARE
Warren