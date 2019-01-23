My grandpa, Ralph Bowersox, was the stuff of legends in my family. To me, living most of my life in Germany, he was the personified American Dream, the self-made man. I didn’t know my grandpa as well as I should have liked to. But his life’s stories carried over through bedtime tales, told from the perspective of my Dad’s childhood years. The man who never missed a day of school, even with a broken leg! The man who rode a horse every morning on his way to class. A man who stood by his word.
I was fascinated by the notion of knowing such a grand old man. He didn’t talk much and my memories of him are few and treasured. Getting a story out of him involved getting up at the crack of dawn to follow him onto a school bus, or letting him drive me past the farmland he grew up on. It was a daunting experience. I’d sit next to him in silence, waiting for the slightest inkling he might tell me something from a time long before even my Dad was born. And these were no ordinary tales, they involved adventure and hard work and a world I could barely imagine, and yet somehow, was made part of.
One summer, when I was nine years old, he and Matt came to visit us in Colorado. I remember getting up in the morning and there was a tree house where there hadn’t been one the night before. It had a great big turquoise slide you had to climb up to get into the house, like something from a childhood dream. I was convinced Grandpa and Dad, together, had worked some sort of magic overnight and created it out of thin air. I was sure the two of them together could do anything in the world, if they only set their minds to it. And that was always the thing about Grandpa, to me, he was just a little bit magic.
PS: I learned a lot about dedication from my grandpa. When he gave you his word that he’d do something, you could be sure he’d keep it.
KATRINA
BAUERSACHS
Bamberg,
Germany
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.