God created us to worship Him. Eternal fire was created by God for the devil and the devil’s angels as an instrument of separation, punishment and total destruction. It is a bottomless pit of darkness and everlasting fire. Many people will accompany them there and they will be tormented day and night forever and ever.
(Matthew 25:41-46 and Rev. 20:10) God loves you so much that His Son Jesus Christ was crucified for your sins, and arose from the grave so that you may have everlasting life being with Him where He is. Jesus is not a one-time prayer and we have to ask Him to forgive us of our sins.
He requires a totally surrendered way of life so we can be part of His family; it’s His ways and His teachings that we must live out. Surely you can see that you should be terrified of this place which is Hell.
MARY RADAKER
Sligo