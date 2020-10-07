As a person who has read three different versions of the Bible entirely, it is obvious to me that the Religious Right is the equivalent to religious leaders in Jesus’ time on earth. Jesus did not mince words about the Pharisees (Matthew 23:1-36).
The chief priests and Pharisees, religious leaders of the time, were deeply involved in Jesus’ death. Read in Matthew 26:47 “from the chief priests,” also the slave of the chief priest’s ear was cut off. Also in Mark 14:43, “With him there was a crowd ... from the chief priests,” and John 18:3, “with police from the chief priests and the Pharisees,” as well as in Luke 22:52, “Jesus said to the chief priests, officers of the temple police, and the elders.” It was the religious leaders who had Jesus arrested and who consequently killed Jesus.
Don’t kid yourself. Current right wing religious leaders support President Trump, yet Trump’s record on human rights is despicable. Trump has locked children in concentration camps where women of color have been sterilized without their permission. The Religious Right, in supporting President Trump, also support his attempts to cut Social Security and Medicare, as well as eliminate the ACA healthcare that 20 million people have today with a final Supreme Court decision happening on Nov. 10. They support Trump’s racism and his support of White Supremacy. The Religious Right evidently is also fine with the two dozen allegations of sexual assault against Trump. Trump paid far less in taxes in over a decade (and if the wealthy don’t pay a fair tax, we pay more or we go without!) than payoffs to two women to silence them about adultery.
When you consider Trump’s environmental attacks on the earth that God made, Revelation 11:18, it’s more than a little scary that the Old Testament, Isaiah, 1 Corinthians and Lamentations end with a curse or hopelessness. Nowhere in the Bible is America blessed. The books of the Prophets at the end of the Old Testament are full of God’s anger. Jesus’ New Commandment at John 13:34 and 15:12 clearly states what we as a people must do. Matthew 25:31-46 in my Bible is the Judgement of the Nations. What is America under Trump doing now?
Nowhere in the Bible is abortion directly mentioned except the description of a curse that is an abortion at Numbers 5:11-31.
God can make supporters of stones at Luke 19:40. God does not need us. We need God. President Trump as he faces COVID needs God. America desperately needs God’s help to help people who have COVID and the families of the far over 200,000 Americans who have died from COVID. Millions have been evicted from their homes as cold weather hits, jobs are gone, and children are hungry due to Republican Senate negligence of the two bills to help Americans deal with COVID.
True Religion is defined at James 1:27. It’s about love and caring for each other.
Please read your Bible. Don’t allow people who claim to speak for God tell you what to think. Vote Blue. Vote for Love.
CHRISTINE
M. ADAMS
Mayport