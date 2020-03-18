George Soros, founder of the the Open Society Foundation, has been funding left wing candidates, the ACLU, helping promote open borders, amnesty for illegal aliens using our tax money to back countries that hate us, and using his foundation to change our elections to favor Democrats and socialists. This $25 billion creep is a large danger to our country.
Here are nine changes he wants:
1. Lax enforcement of National Voter Registration Act.
2. All mail-in ballot voting.
3. Ballot harvesting, which permits individuals to collect ballots.
4. Opt-out automatic voter registration.
5. Abolition of voter ID requirements.
6. Abolition of voter residency requirements.
7. Abolition of the Electoral College.
8. Out-of-precinct voting.
9. Same day voter registration.
It seems if the “Demon-crats” can’t win by doing it legally, they want to change the system to favor them. What a crooked bunch of far left jackasses.
Planned Parenthood has vowed to spend $45 million in 2020 to defeat President Trump and other conservatives. This women’s health care organization doesn’t care about human life, they care about money. Last year they made $1.66 billion and murdered more than 300,000 babies.
By the way, letter writer Christine Adams stated there are 16,000 documented lies that President Trump told. Another writer states President Trump told 160,000 lies. Could you send me a copy of the documented lies or tell me where I can get it? No one from the Democratic Party could have counted them. They couldn’t count the votes in Iowa. Did anyone in your party every keep track of Hillary’s lies or any of the other lying Dems?
In response to Lynn Ramsey’s letter where she states there is no way to defend the pardons President Trump gave out, she states she was a former lawyer. I always thought lawyers were fair, not biased, and never took into account what party you belonged to. Were you like all these Trump-hating liberals? How many conservatives got a fair deal from you? Where was your outrage when Obama gave $150 billion cash to the terrorists for the deserter Bergdahl? Also, when Obama and the Clintons sold 20 percent of our uranium to Russia.
I could go on and on, but why bother wasting time on socialist liberal “Demon-crats?” Your party stands against everything the Bible tells us.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg