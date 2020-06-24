How could the polls show Joe Biden leading President Trump? What liberals are taking these polls and what fake news media are involved? Do you want a socialist president that hides in a basement?
My take on this race is that if Biden wins, the “Demon-crats” will say he is not capable of running our country because of his mind, so we better put the vice president in as president. This could be a plan to get a liberal, socialist, female in as president. Don’t get sucked into this.
Judicial Watch is using lawsuits to uncover one of the sleaziest Washington swamp influence peddling schemes ever, and it involves Ukraine, Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Where is the outrage from Schumer, Pelosi, Schiff and all the other Dems that want to destroy President Trump?
By the way, President Trump was on the COVID-19 virus while wicked witch Pelosi was tearing up the State of the Union papers on national TV. She broke the law tearing up the papers. Where is the justice and outrage?
What about the “Demon-crats” and fake news bashing President Trump for holding rallies during the virus, yet these idiots don’t say one word about the protestors in large groups and looters, who are burning businesses, police cars, etc., while spreading the virus. Typical Far Left.
By the way, don’t these protestors work? If they are on welfare and start a riot, stop their checks.
Also, stop George Soros from getting our tax dollars that he gives to countries that hate us.
Did Al Sharpton ever pay the $4.5 million in back taxes he owed?
Are all these Far Left, Deep State crooks above the law?
Keep America great. Vote Red.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg