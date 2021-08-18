The school board of the Redbank Valley School District would like to allay any concerns within the community regarding the upcoming extracurricular seasons.
In the unfortunate event of a strike enacted by district employees, the school board will permit the sports teams and bands to continue their activities without interruption, as long as they have coach supervision.
The board’s goal in contract negotiations is to reach a fair settlement that serves current and future students well, and the board wishes to minimize the negative effects on students if district employees decide to strike.
WILLIAM
REDDINGER
President
Redbank Valley School Board