On April 28, 2020, the voters in the Redbank Valley School District will vote on a school tax referendum.
If we vote against it, our taxes will still increase, but not quite as much.
If we vote for it, over half of us will have a property tax increase of less than $300; some will be much less than that. If we vote for it, our schools will continue to provide all the essential programs they have been providing.
If we vote against it, drastic cuts will be made. Some of those cuts will have immediate negative consequences. For some of them, the long-term effects will be worse than the immediate impact. If we vote against the referendum, we may discover that we have been penny wise and pound foolish. Saving a small amount of money now may cost much more when we finally see the long-term effects.
If we vote for the referendum, we will continue to have quality schools. If we vote against it, the schools will be cheaper, but the cuts made will necessarily lead to inferior quality. Do the residents of Redbank Valley deserve cheaper, inferior schools or slightly more expensive high quality? Do the young people in Redbank Valley deserve a cut-rate education or a decent start in life?
HELEN TOY
New Bethlehem