For hundreds of years, the Redbank Valley has sent its sons and daughters to answer the call of our great country, in both war and peace. Now is our time to honor and show out appreciation for the sacrifices these veterans made through the Redbank Valley’s Hometown Hero Banner Project.
The banners will be displayed on utility poles in New Bethlehem and South Bethlehem. The banners measure 24 inches by 36 inches with the veteran’s picture displayed on both sides of the banner along with name, rank, branch of military service and the era of service. Banners will be displayed from Memorial Day to Veterans Day. After Veterans Day, the banners will be taken down and returned to the purchaser. Banners in good condition may be re-hung the following year for a fee of $10 to be paid prior to that year’s campaign deadline.
Veteran eligibility includes those on active duty, honorably discharged, retired or who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country. Additionally, the veterans must have lived or are currently living in the Redbank Valley area.
Each banner package will cost $130, unless mailed ($140), and consist of the big banner and a 12-inch by 18-inch personal banner. In addition, a picture of the veteran’s banner will be featured on the website www.troopbanners.com. Applications will be accepted from Jan. 7, 2020 through April 1, 2020. Complete the application form with appropriate information, submit a military photo and DD Form 214. If no photo is available, other options will be considered.
We will accept cash or check only for $130, or $140 if mailed. If the application is mailed from out of the area, you must have a local point of contact to collect the banner to store it over the winter and return it in the spring. Make checks out to American Legion Flag Fund.
Applications and money can be delivered to the Redbank Valley Public Library from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays only. If mailed, send to: New Bethlehem American Legion, Attn: Redbank Valley Hometown Hero Project, P.O. Box 244, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
Once the banner is available to view in the computerized format and final approval is given, the banner will be printed. No banner will be processed without confirmation of the veteran’s information from the sponsor.
Thank you for supporting Redbank Valley’s Hometown Heroes.
RAY ISHMAN
RV Hometown Banners