America is in the fourth month of a four-year Reign of Terror by the radical left, corrupt, lying Democratic Party in control of Congress and the media, their physically and mentally unfit leader, Biden, and his communist sidekick, Harris. They have successfully committed the biggest presidential election fraud in our history by hiding the truth from the voting public about the unfitness of Biden to be President.
Likewise, Pennsylvania has now endured one year and two months of rigid lockdowns and mask mandates from Democratic Governor Wolf. Yet, there are now 17 Republican states with no lockdown or masks. What is the truth?
First, current CDC statistics show 9 out of the top 10 states with the most new coronavirus cases per capita are Democratic: Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Vermont. (Note: Vermont and New Hampshire are traditional Blue states that still have mask and lockdown despite GOP governors.)
Second, Johns Hopkins medical facility, the best in the world that specializes in viruses, announced last month that America will reach herd immunity at the end of April. We are at the end of April. Their announcement stated it is no longer medically/scientifically necessary for governmental lockdowns or masks. The media refused to carry this announcement, except for the Wall Street Journal.
Finally, American Thinker published a detailed research article last month summarizing all the research to date on mask effectiveness against COVID and found all masks ineffective against the virus except the N-95 mask.
The truth: Masks and lockdowns are no longer necessary or effective. The mask has now become the symbol of Democratic government oppression and not the symbol of safety. Exercise your constitutional right of protest and stop wearing the stupid mask! If you are advanced old age (70), obese or have a serious immune condition, wear the N-95 only.
Citizens are being robbed of our fundamental freedoms by tyrannical Democratic rule.
WILLIAM R. STRONG
Oil City