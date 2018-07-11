I have had many heroes in my life. I am fortunate in that some are still with me.
My first hero is Jesus Christ and what he did for all of us more than 2,000 years ago on a cross at Calvary. Without Him, we would all be doomed to a future in the burning fire of Hell.
My second hero is my brother, Frank.He, like Jesus, gave his life for his friends. Last time I saw him alive was at Ft. Lee, Va. in 1991. I said, “Don’t go over there an get crippled up.” I am comforted to know that unlike Christ, he was killed instantly and didn’t suffer.
My mom was my hero growing up. She loved me unconditionally. I gave her many gray hairs. She taught me morals and work ethic. She worked until her death in 2016 at 76 years of age. The best thing I ever did for my mother was to fix her up with my future father, Ted Minich. He is my hero as well, one of the most honorable, honest men I have ever known. His wife had passed away and I saw him one night and asked if he would like to meet a nice lady. I rushed home and woke mom. Ted gave her 27 years of marriage — happy years. She was married three times previously to men who aren’t my heroes. Ted is my power of attorney and donates more community service hours than anyone I know.
My other heroes are pastors John Phillips and Garry Bates. Elwood Neiswonger was like my second father. We rented off him when mom and dad separated. he took me under his wing and taught me to turn wrenches. He lent me money to buy my first car. Don Burkett and Carl Shick were my Little League coaches and Don was my favorite school teacher with Denny Kiester coming in a close second.
These are some of the heroes I have had in my life. Thank all of you.
My son is my last hero. He may not know it but he has saved my life more than once. He is my buddy and one of my best friends. I am proud he calls me dad.
Next week I will write of my many mentors.
THERON R. WALLS
SCI Forest
