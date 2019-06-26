The Democratic Presidential hopefuls have reached a new low out of desperation when they have begun to use “reparations” as a platform for the upcoming election. The Left continues to portray blacks as victims for political gain. Confederate War veterans, who were overwhelmingly Democrats founded the KKK on Dec. 24, 1865, favored slavery, and have kept blacks on the plantation, even after emancipation following the Civil War. Democrats have always been outspoken segregationists until the end of the 20th century. Democrats continue to stir the pot of racism for their own benefit, not for the benefit of blacks. Albert Einstein said the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, and expecting a different result — maybe blacks should rethink their loyalties to the Democratic Party.
So why would the subject of reparation arise a century-and-a-half after the end of the Civil War? Democrats are pulling out all of the stops by using anything they can against a very formidable opponent. Donald Trump has been carrying out his promises, and “all” Americans are benefiting like never before, so playing the race card and employing “identity politics” will no longer suffice.
JFK signed executive order 10925 March 6, 1961 to ensure that employees are employed and treated equally regardless of race, color, creed or national origin. A very worthy E.O. indeed, but it did not take long to lose sight of the original intent. Affirmative action has more than leveled the playing field, in fact, affirmative action has become part of the problem. Blacks need to break the bond between themselves and the government that enslaves them, the real chains of bondage come in the form of government programs.
Who would receive the reparation payments? Of blacks living today, what hardships are they incurring from slavery 155 to 300 years ago? Which white people would be responsible for paying the debt? Lest we forget, 2.1 million Northerners mobilized to fight for the Union Army to abolish slavery, which over 99 percent were white.
Democrats know that the proposal for reparations is a fruitless endeavor, but the Left will never miss an opportunity to capitalize on the misfortunes of others for votes! Joe Biden has even suggested that if he is elected, his administration will cure cancer. What? So why didn’t he do it while he was vice president? Democrats have an insatiable hunger for power, and they will stop at nothing, they will say anything, and no lie is too blatant if it means victory. Beware! Socialism is the Left’s goal; if they win, you lose!
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora