In the Jan. 15-16 edition of The L-V, columnist Chris Henderson spews considerable nonsense, way too much to respond to all of it. However, midway through his column he writes, “It seems that plastic, of all things, has been making the news a lot lately. I suppose the ridiculous teenager Greta Thunberg has a lot to do with that.”
So, that begs the question — why is Thunberg ridiculous? To me or anyone who is the least bit informed about the massive amount of litter — typically comprised of Bud Lite cans and plastic bottles along our roadways and streams — might applaud Thunberg, or anyone else who is actively working to help reduce our disgusting habit of littering the countryside with this kind of garbage. And this is just “local” news. If you have not seen news about what plastic trash is doing on a global level, just Google “Pacific plastic garbage patch.”
So, I guess Henderson thinks there is something wrong with Thunberg’s frequent admonition to “listen to the scientists.” Chris, who do you listen to for facts and information? Apparently Fox “News.” Chris, do more and better research, then your column might not be so “ridiculous.”
STEVE SMITH
Falls Church, Va.