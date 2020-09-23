I am often reminded of the story a friend of mine told me about teaching his daughter how to drive. They were on a high-speed highway and a large truck drifted over the double yellow line, coming directly at them. Incredulously, his daughter refused to give way and continued to barrel directly at the oncoming truck! Determined not to budge one single inch, my friend had to reach across, grab the wheel from his foolish daughter, and snap the car onto the berm of the roadway to avoid a head-on collision. With sweat rolling down his brow, he looked at his daughter aghast, and asked her what on earth she was thinking. Her reply was adamantly delivered, that’s my side of the road and he was on it! She was absolutely correct. It was her side of the road and technically, legally and under the laws of the highway, she did not have to swerve. But, under the laws of physics, if he hadn’t swerved for her and avoided that impending impact, they would have been road pizza and I would have never heard their story.
That single event epitomizes much of the state-of-affairs we are experiencing today all across the globe. We, as humans, refuse to face the fact that truckloads of broken dreams and promises are barreling directly at us that are wishing to destroy us, and everything we stand for. Wish to stand up for the flag and love of country it stands for? Kneel or you will be vilified! Use common sense and only ask those who are either sick or vulnerable to avoid public places and large gatherings? Too bad! Stop the economic engine of the world while destroying generations of business and enterprise by quarantining everyone healthy or sick, regardless of status! Wish to go to church to worship? Never! But it is OK to march, chant, loot and burn your way through cities while proclaiming that “peaceful protests” are all that you see! Fiscal responsibility for us and the generations that follow? Not now! We have too many needs to worry about tomorrow’s dreams! Wish to keep and retain our basic God-given human rights are written in the Constitution? Too bad! They only get in the way of the tyrannical truck that demands the entire highway regardless of the laws of the land. Kindness and civility? Never! Today you must cower to some “peaceful protestor” who puts an electric bullhorn in your face, blows out your eardrums and destroys your evening! Resist? You will be arrested and thrown in jail.
We are told that “climate change” is burning the forests of the west, but not to notice that there’s three feet of ultra dry debris littering the forest floors. Forestlands, which have been mismanaged for decades, are now simply vast swaths of piled up tinder waiting for any type of ignition source. Well, that ignition has occurred! Look at what it has wrought, nothing but flames, chaos and loss on a staggering scale.
The laws of the “physicals of a free society” are on full display. For where there are unstoppable forces of tyranny and wickedness, there will eventually be an explosion of righteous resistance. Let’s hope that this dangerous time, this “tinderbox of discontent” that we as a society currently inhabit, doesn’t ignite and careen into our lane of freedom, for an explosion of righteous indignation will surely occur.
ALLAN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township