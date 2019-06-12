Our little town of Rimersburg sure is one veteran loving town.
On May 11 and 18, volunteers came out to hang our Hometown Hero Military Banners. I have a long list but I will just say thank you to everyone. We have wonderful supporters of this heartfelt project. Anything you do to help shows the love and support for those who kept us safe.
I also cannot say enough about the families that pay to have these banners made and then rehung every year. We will never be able to repay our veterans or their families for what they gave for our country. I hope this simple gesture means something to our past, present and future protectors.
We will take new orders for next year starting Oct 1, 2019 until April 1, 2020. If you think about it each year and never order a banner, you might find we have no poles left. We have a total of 326 banners hanging. That is a big job. We need all the help we can get. We need bucket trucks or backhoes to get up high. Maybe you know someone?
Any community wanting to take up this project, just give me a call at (814) 226-4101. I will be glad to get you started.
We Love our Veterans.
We Support our Veterans.
We Honor our Veterans.
God Bless America.
ROSALIE BLISS
Rimersburg