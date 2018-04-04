We are writing to you to make you aware of specific items regarding the Rimersburg Area Chamber of Commerce and Cookie Daze. Please note the following:
• Officer Positions — The Chamber has a total of four officer positions: President, Vice President, Secretary and Treasurer. The current terms expired on Dec. 31, 2017. All positions carry a two-year term. We currently have two vacant officer positions, President and Vice President. If you would like to nominate someone you feel would be a good candidate to fill an officer position, please attend the next meeting on Thursday, April 12.
• Meeting Change — The regular monthly meeting will be held on the second Thursday of each month effective immediately. Therefore, the April meeting will be held on April 12, at 7 p.m. at the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library.
• Cookie Daze in Jeopardy of Cancellation — After much debate, discussion, careful review and contemplation, we must inform you that the 2018 Cookie Daze Festival is in jeopardy of being cancelled. This communication is to (A) thank you for your continued monetary support and for the help that many of you provide each year; (B) ask you to take some time to think about how the festival brings a liveliness to our little town for a few days and how much the residents look forward to the things the event has to offer; and (C) appeal to you to help and/or participate in the Cookie Daze Festival. All help is welcome! We desperately need manpower with set-up, trash and traffic control, nightly clean up and tear down at the end of the event. There are many other areas where assistance is needed and welcome. If you or someone you know is willing to volunteer, please contact Leanne Stewart at (814) 319-4018 or Sheila Johnson at (814) 229-9942. Due to time constraints and deadlines, a decision will be made at the next meeting on Thursday, April 12, to determine the fate of the 2018 Cookie Daze Festival.
We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your time and consideration to these important items. We hope you, as do we, wish for the continued Chamber organization success and for the Cookie Daze Festival to go on for many years to come!
Hope to see you on April 12 at 7 p.m. at the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library in Rimersburg.
SHEILA JOHNSON
On Behalf of the
Rimersburg Area
Chamber of Commerce, Cookie Daze Festival
Committee
